Flamengo won their third Copa Libertadores in Guayaquil, while Palmeiras won their first title in the Women’s Copa Libertadores. Since 2019, both tournaments have only known a champion from Brazil.

The last time a non-Brazilian club won the Copa Libertadores and Copa Libertadores Femenina was in 2018 with River Plate and Atlético Huila. Since then, the Brazilian giant has made its dominance felt even more in the region with a hegemony that was claimed again in 2022.

Flamengo defeated Athletico Paranaense in Guayaquil while in Quito, Palmeiras did the same against Boca Juniors. Third title for the Cariocas and first for ‘Verdao’.

These are achievements that come hand in hand with a large economic investment in soccer in Brazil, which lives a financial reality very different from that of other neighboring countries.