Sports construction The National Board of Antiquities is not applying for permission to appeal against the Helsinki Garden decision, there are no longer any obstacles to the construction of HIFK’s giant arena

There are no more pending complaints about Helsinki Garden.

National Board of Antiquities does not apply to the Supreme Administrative Court for leave to appeal against the Helsinki Garden Court’s decision on the Helsinki Garden Court, the National Board of Antiquities states in its press release.

As no appeal is sought, it would be possible to start construction of the project this year.

Last week, the Helsinki Administrative Court rejected the National Board of Antiquities’ appeal against the change in the town plan concerning Helsinki Garden.

The National Board of Antiquities states that the Helsinki Garden site can be built as such.

“By building, it is also possible to develop the quality of the existing environment. The strengths of the town plan solution include the protection, renovation and development of the iconic Helsinki Ice Rink, completed in 1966, for the needs of sports and leisure, ”the press release states.

According to the National Board of Antiquities, the current version of Helsinki Garden is better than before.

“The agency is ready to participate in the development of the project in the direction they point. The cooperation has already begun, ”the press release states.

The National Board of Antiquities believes that the Helsinki Garden area should be built for the use of sports and event activities in ways that support and bring synergy to the entire area between Töölönlahti and Nordenskiöldinkatu. This also includes the Zoo Park area.

Helsinki Garden is a long-term dream of HIFK, the Sports Club best known for hockey. The project has private funding, and the Helsinki City Council approved the change in the town plan last February. The amount of the investment is estimated at EUR 700–800 million.

The arena of 11,000 to 16,000 spectators would become the home hall of the hockey club HIFK, which, like the Hartwall arena, can also be used for other sports and major events.

Housing is to be built for about 350–400 inhabitants, hotel and accommodation facilities for 21,000 square meters, and business premises and retail space for about 42,000 square meters. 60,000 of the squares will be placed on the ground and 96,800 will be underground.