Sports construction | The EUR 15 million stadium project failed in Oulu

The EUR 15 million stadium project collapsed due to complaints made by a total of seven private individuals.

Project construction of a new football stadium in Oulu’s Heinäpää district has been suspended. AC Oulu tells about it in its announcement. The stadium was supposed to become the new home stadium of the club playing in the Veikkausliiga.

The chairman of the board of OTC stadium oy, which led the 15 million euro project Tomi Kaismon according to the construction project will be suspended due to delays caused by several complaints and an increase in the cost level.

The project, which was started three years ago, ran into opposition for the first time when OTC Stadion Oy applied for a planning reservation for the planned site of the Heinäpää stadium. The requirement to do a bird survey delayed the project by about a year.

In February of this year, the Oulu city council unanimously approved the plan change for the area, but in March, two separate appeals were made to the Administrative Court of Northern Finland about the project.

One complaint was filed by six individuals living in the nearby area, who demanded that the plan change be reversed. Seen the complaint Kaleva said in March that it was about 20 pages long.

“Noise surveys should be specified, for example, with regard to the fact that a football match may contain impact-like components [pallon potku] or narrowband audio [tuomarin pilli]which has been ignored for the two new outdoor fields located outside the stadium building,” the complaint demanded, according to Kaleva.

According to Kaleva, the second complaint was made by a private person living in the area.

AC Oulu the announcement states that the processing of complaints in the administrative court would have delayed the project by up to two years. That, combined with the ever-increasing cost level, was too much.

“It is extremely sad that such a complaint paralyzes the development of the world’s most popular sport in Oulu in a situation where the project had really strong support from the city council and office holders,” says Kaismo in the press release.

According to the press release, the financing of the million-dollar project, which was planned to be done mainly with private funding, had been arranged in its entirety.

“It is very sad that the parties who filed the complaint did not even agree to discuss with us how the issues that worried them could have been resolved together. I can’t say the reason for this kind of activity.”