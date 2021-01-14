Sports construction The Administrative Court dismissed the National Board of Antiquities’ appeal against Helsinki Garden

The Administrative Court ruled that the downtown area is intended for efficient construction.

Helsinki The Administrative Court rejected the complaint made by the National Board of Antiquities regarding the change in the town plan concerning Helsinki Garden, the Helsinki Administrative Court states in its press release.

Helsinki Garden is HIFK’s project to enable the construction of a multi-purpose arena in the area of ​​the current Helsinki Ice Rink in the vicinity of the Olympic Stadium. In addition, the change will enable the construction of sports, sports and leisure facilities, business premises, service facilities and housing and accommodation facilities.

In its reasoning, the Administrative Court stated that the zoning area has cultural-historical and cityscape significance and that the cityscape of the Zoo area changes significantly with the zoning change. Part of the plan change area is included to a small extent in the nationally significant built cultural environments prepared by the National Board of Antiquities.

Administrative Court the decision was influenced, inter alia, by the fact that the areas reserved for the suburban area in the master plan are intended to be allocated for efficient construction.

The Administrative Court found that the suitability of the new construction for the culturally and historically valuable environment and the immediate vicinity of the protected ice rink building has been taken into account by a number of detailed architectural and layout plans.

The decision of the Administrative Court can still be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court. Director of Cultural Environment Services at the National Board of Antiquities Mikko Härö stated To Ilta-Sanomat last November that if the reasoning of the administrative court is correct, the National Board of Antiquities may not apply for leave to appeal.

Helsinki Garden is a long-term dream of HIFK, the Sports Club best known for hockey. The project has private funding, and the Helsinki City Council approved the change in the town plan last February. The amount of the investment is estimated at EUR 700–800 million.

The arena of 11,000 to 16,000 spectators would become the home hall of the hockey club HIFK, which, like the Hartwall arena, can also be used for the needs of other sports and for organizing large events.

Housing is to be built for about 350–400 inhabitants, hotel and accommodation facilities for 21,000 square meters, and business premises and retail space for about 42,000 square meters. 60,000 of the squares will be placed on the ground and 96,800 will be underground.