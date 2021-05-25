Sports colleges Vierumäki gets new owners, Mika Anttonen sells his stake to four sports federations

The Cheerleading Association, the Hockey Association, the Figure Skating Association and the Gymnastics Association undertake to jointly develop the Finnish Sports College.

Finland The rescue plan for the sports college in Vierumäki has progressed to the next stage. The sports college gets new owners when St1 is the main owner Mika Anttonen relinquishes its ownership.

At the end of 2018, Anttonen, known as the main owner of the energy company ST1, became Vierumäki’s largest private owner through its Keele company. In the spring of 2020, Vierumäki Country Club Oy went bankrupt and the college had to close its doors.

Now Keele Oy has sold the shares of Vierumäki Sports Oy’s B-series entitling to dividends to four top sports associations: the Cheerleading Association, the Hockey Association, the Figure Skating Association and the Gymnastics Association.

The sports federations are committed to developing Vierumäki together.

Anttonen says that he is happy that the rescue operation has been carried out and that Vierumäki’s financial benefits will be returned to support Finnish sports.

The bankruptcy of Vierumäki Country Club Oy took 170 people to work. It was a tough place for Anttonen.

Year then Vierumäki restructured by establishing two new companies. Vierumäki Sports Oy began to be responsible for the sales and marketing of the centre’s services and customer service.

The ownership and management of the area’s properties was centralized in the new Kiinteistö Oy Vierumäen Kumina and the Finnish Sports College Support Company.

Vierumäki’s new strategy focuses on education, sports and sports services provided by the Finnish Sports Academy.

“Vierumäki returns to his basic mission, which was originally also Anttonen’s idea when he came to save Vierumäki,” Vierumäki’s CEO Peter Gabrielsson says on Tuesday of a strengthened deal.

Gabrielsson does not tell the sales amount, but says it was mostly symbolic.

“Mika wants to give up dividends and return them to Finnish sports. Vierumäki’s income is intended to ensure the operating conditions for Finnish sports, ”says Gabrielsson.

“By developing and investing in the region, we want to promote the realization of a sports lifestyle among all Finns.”

Anttonen invested almost EUR 20 million in the renovation of Vierumäki. The renovation of the sports hall has been completed and a modern testing station has been built in its old auditorium. Training facilities and a library have been built to replace the former testing station.

Tennis courts have been renovated in Vierumäki Hall. The renovation of the other side of the ice rink was completed in the spring. Renovation on the other side will begin this year.

The new hotel Fennada, renovated in the Ilkka building, will open before Midsummer. In addition to the accommodation, the building will have meeting and congress facilities as well as a reception room.

The restaurant world of about 1,500 square meters is already at its legal height and will be completed on the side of the hotel next autumn. Pihkala’s accommodation and meeting facilities will be renovated, especially for the needs of clubs, associations and camps.

Vierumäki oThere are also two popular golf courses.

At the beginning of the year, the majority of shares in the Cooke course were sold to Lahti Golf Oy’s new subsidiary Päijät-Hämeen Golf Oy.

If all goes according to plan, Cookella will see top golf at the beginning of August, when Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, part of the Challenge Tour’s seasonal program, will be played for the fifth time after a one-year break.

For the first time, Vierumäki Golf Club Oy is responsible for arranging the competition alone, without the support of the parent company, which filed for bankruptcy last year.

Located next to Cooke Field, the hotel will open its doors after a year of closure. The hotel is run by the Holiday Club.

Another golf course, Classic, still belongs to the old owner Vierumäki.

Peter Gabrielsson, CEO of Vierumäki companies, in front of the old main building of the Finnish Sports College.

