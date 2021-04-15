Sports Cocks and references to Japan – Finnish Olympic costumes are once again the subject of criticism, but what are the Olympic costumes of fashion-conscious countries like?

The French Olympic outfit makes the polo shirts known as Lacoste, in Italy athletes wear Giorgio Armani.

Finland the Olympic costumes were unveiled on Wednesday. It didn’t take long for a fashion supplier Jaakko Selin knocked out the outfits In Ilta-Sanomat saying they resemble the products of a “cheap fashion store” and comparing a mesh dress to Uuno Turhapuro’s credit clothing.

The criticism was by no means exceptional, as Olympic costumes are almost always doomed, at least for beginners.

The net dress caught the critic’s attention. The new Olympic collection has been created in cooperation with Aalto University.­

Olympic team Icepeak, a brand of Luhta Sportswear Company in Lahti, is already familiar with the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The hair hat for the 2018 Winter Olympics received a terrible reception in Finland, but was admirable internationally at the Olympic Village.

According to Selin, fashion things are better elsewhere. Abroad when you know how to invest in the opening march. But what do the creations of fashion-conscious countries look like?

Always stylish French people rely on the products of their fashion house, known for their pique shirts. Fashionnetwork presents the Lacoste Olympic collection, which emphasizes “French elegance and chic”.

The colors follow the French flag, the outfits and accessories are seen in white, red and blue. The Lacoste brand is also tricolor in the outfits.

Another strong element in clothing is the association of Olympic rings with a rooster considered a national symbol.

In Italy of the Olympic team, of course, Giorgio Armani. The Tokyo outfit was unveiled in 2019 at Arman’s show in Milan, where the country’s top athletes were seen on the catwalk.

Italian The EA7 collection includes a jersey jacket, polo and pants. The word Italy is written on the back in a font that respects the host country, Japan.

The Italian flag is in front of the representation in a round shape, which is a reference to the Japanese flag.

Inside the jacket are the words of the Italian national anthem.

Armanin reported on the fashion show Hollywood reporter, who remembers to mention that the auditorium saw high-level celebrities, such as Samuel L. Jackson.