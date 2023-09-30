Beijing

With the Japanese it hasn’t been very nice at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. They are giant competitions organized every four years, in which approximately 12,000 athletes now participate.

When the Japanese volleyball team played against China, during Japan’s bad moments, the organizers of the competition played a pop song in Chinese, the catchy chorus of which says “feels damn good”. Japan lost.

When the Japanese lost to the Iranians in table tennis, one Japanese player explained that his grip slipped because the Chinese crowd cheered Iran so loudly.

Chinese players celebrate their success in the volleyball semifinal match against Japan on Monday.

China has tried to sweep away the disputes in its neighboring regions from the visible Hangzhou Games and to emphasize the friendship between China and the region. The motto of the Games is Hearts together.

Still, sharp foreign policy and the feelings of the people that often go along with it have been present in many ways in Hangzhou and on Chinese social media.

There is a long-lived and widespread anti-Japanese sentiment in China. It has its roots in the Second World War, during which the Japanese occupation forces treated the Chinese with terrible cruelty. Anti-Japanism is fueled by Chinese state propaganda.

The latest major dispute between the two countries arose in August, which has probably resurfaced nationalist feelings in China. China banned the import of Japanese seafood to China, because Japan discharges water stored in the area of ​​the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

At the opening ceremony Japan received a muted reception from the public, but the team from Taiwan, or Taipei at the Games, received great cheers. The crowd shouted: “Go back home! Come back home!”

Taiwan is practically an independent state, but in China’s eyes it is part of China, a rebel province that it wants to “return” to China someday. The number one goal is for the Taiwanese to make such a move of their own accord. The citizens of mainland China seem to largely share the wish of their leaders.

China’s view is also the reason why the Taiwanese appear in these games as Chinese Taipei, and they cannot use their own flag.

China has not ruled out the possibility of one day taking over Taiwan by force. Even during the Games, China continued its harassment with continuous flights of warplanes in the vicinity of Taiwan.

of the Games the opening was also attended by the president of Syria, who was on a state visit Bashar al-Assad. Al Assad is seen in the West as a cruel stretcher-bearer, but China has shown him its support even during the Syrian war.

al Assad’s spouse on Chinese social media Asthma is praised for intelligence and beauty. He is a highly educated British citizen from his background. On Some, many Chinese women call her the Rose of the Desert and the Diana of Syria.

Al Assad is accused of horrific atrocities on his own citizens around the world, but that doesn’t seem to be common knowledge in China.

Chinese media has passed with brief acknowledgments that three Indian athletes did not make it to the Asian Games. They live in a border region in India, which China also claims as its own.

There are two types of information about the case: One claim is that China gave them a visa that India does not accept. According to another claim, the athletes did not receive visas at all.

A month before the Games, China published its new national map, in which it drew the disputed territories for itself. Similarly, China has long disputed areas of the South China Sea on its own map.

Even at the time of the Games, China and the Philippines have made concrete noises about its use in the maritime area. China attached a boom there which disturbed the Filipino fishermen. The Philippines later said it had removed the boom.