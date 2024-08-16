Sports cheat | Match manipulation took root in the lower leagues of Finnish football – “We’re talking about hundreds of thousands per match”

Sports cheat|The Tampere club Ilves-Kissat, who play in the second division, are at the center of suspicions of match manipulation.

Suspicions of match manipulation shake up Finnish football again.

Turku Sanomat told at the end of July, from a club that plays in Finland’s men’s fourth highest league level, i.e. Kakkones, which is suspected of manipulating the results of its matches.

On Monday, Aamulehti on the other hand news Ilves-Kisssonen, playing in the second place, got involved in the match manipulation.

A lawyer who examined match manipulation cases in Finnish football, among other things, in his master’s thesis Antti Koivula considers it clear that the club’s results this season have been arranged.

“I think it’s more likely that Huuhkajat will make it to the next World Cup and win the world championship than that Ilves-Kissat wouldn’t have fixed the matches this season.”

Koivula has worked as a gambling lawyer for the past three years, but before that he worked as a professional bettor for 12 years, specializing in Kakkonen.

TS interviewed an Italian who studied match and result manipulation Francesco Baranca considers it certain that there has been manipulation in the matches of the unnamed club in the story.

“The numbers are so absurd that there is no doubt about manipulation. The matches are one hundred percent manipulated, and there is no other way to explain them,” he told TS.

Although match manipulation cases surface relatively rarely in Finland, according to Koivula, the Ilves-Kissoje case is not exceptional in Finland. He says that he has witnessed match manipulation on the side of the field numerous times.

“The issue has not been media-sexy for many years, but match manipulations have taken place every year in Finland.”

“ “After the events of 2011, it went quite a long time without any suspicions of manipulation arising, but in the last year and a half, a big change has taken place.”

In January Lynx-Cats announced that a Ukrainian became its new main owner Pavlo Ostrenko.

Contacted by STT by e-mail, Ostrenko denies that the Tampere club is guilty of fraud and calls the suspicions directed at the club slander.

“Recently, the media has been actively promoting this topic, but I don’t believe in it myself,” says Ostrenko.

After the arrival of the new owner, a Ukrainian was recruited as the head coach of the team Igor Indutnyiand there are only a few players left from last season’s lineup.

During this year, seven Ukrainian players have joined the ranks of Ilves-Kissojen.

The club, which plays in the B group of the second division, is the second last in its group, and the mistakes made by its players during the matches have attracted the attention of the football fans.

“I watched many matches on tape, and yes, our players make mistakes, but people make mistakes at every level,” says Ostrenko.

According to Ostrenko, the club has not been contacted by the Football Association regarding the matter.

the former chairman of Ilves-Kissoje Tuomas Karjanlahten during the sales negotiations, nothing suspicious appeared.

“Of course, big inquiries were made on behalf of the old government, and nothing (suspicious) came across to us.”

Gambling lawyer Antti Koivula knows sports betting inside out.

STT reached out to Pallloiito’s competition manager by Peter Lundströmaccording to which the union will only comment on the case with its general secretary Marco Casagrande through. STT could not reach Casagrande despite several contact attempts.

In an interview with Aamulehti, Casagrande, who spoke about match manipulation on a general level, said that the Football Association takes cases seriously.

“The Disciplinary Committee makes decisions when there is sufficient evidence of the issues. It is an extremely serious matter, and even exclusion from the series is an option for the clubs. Individuals may be banned from operating.”

Finland the investigation manager of the sports ethics center Suek Jouko Ikonen according to recently, race manipulation has become a problem at lower league levels.

“After the events of 2011, it went quite a long time without any suspicions of manipulation arising, but in the last year and a half, a big change has taken place. There have now been more reports and observations, and they come from significantly lower levels than before, which is, on the one hand, in line with the international trend.”

Commenting on the phenomenon on a general level, Ikonen refers to a 2011 case in which a Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal received an unconditional two-year prison sentence from the district court of Lapland for arranging match results during the years 2008–2011.

In the same context, nine football players who played in the Rovaniemi Football Club received a suspended sentence.

According to Ikonen, with the rule changes made after the incident and by increasing information and cooperation, cases of manipulation have been effectively eradicated from the highest league levels.

“ “One (bribed player) cannot yet guarantee the outcome of the game, but it is not necessary either. Just the fact that a player takes a penalty kick or a red card changes the odds of the game very dramatically.”

Because the vast majority of football leagues in European countries are on break from the end of May until the middle of August, the Finnish leagues will be much more interesting destinations for bettors.

Due to the increased interest in matches in the Finnish lower leagues, you can bet on significantly larger amounts, which also makes them more attractive targets for betting fraudsters.

“Yes, in those games we are talking about hundreds of thousands per match. In the worst cases, the sums can reach up to a million in Kakkone alone, which is of course the tip of the iceberg,” explains Antti Koivula.

“In the previous fixed matches in Finland, the players have typically received 500-25,000 euros per match, but in Kakkonen’s matches, we go there at a low price.”

The whole team does not necessarily have to be involved in the fraud, but by bribing just one player, the cheater can get far.

“One (bribed player) cannot yet guarantee the outcome of the game, but it is not necessary either. Just the fact that a player takes a penalty kick or a red card changes the odds of the game very dramatically.”

Thanks to the changed odds, the cheater can secure his winnings through real-time live betting.

“When the odds change dramatically, he can make a minimal counter-bet to secure big wins regardless of the outcome.”

The CEO of the Swedish Football Association, Marco Casagrande, hopes that sports fraud would be regulated in the Criminal Code.

Birch tree according to the risklessness of the activity attracts organized criminal groups to match manipulation. It is indeed difficult to hold cheaters accountable, because match manipulation is not criminalized in the Finnish Criminal Code.

In theory, match manipulation can result in criminal sanctions in two ways: through fraud and accepting bribes in business activities.

“Regarding fraud, the deceived party, i.e. the betting company, should come forward and press charges,” says Koivula.

However, the problem is that the money in manipulated games circulates through the semi-illegal betting market in Asia.

“It is not realistic that an Asian company like this would come to Finland and file criminal charges against Ilves-Kissoi.”

Many European companies close the matches of teams suspected of manipulation from their lists. This is how, for example, domestic Veikkaus has operated with Ilves-Kissojen.

As for the section “Taking a bribe in a business activity”, the hallmarks of the crime are also not met, because playing football in the Finnish lower leagues cannot be considered a business activity. For example, in the case of 2011, it was about matches of the highest or second highest league level instead.

“Unfortunately, in this most recent case of Ilves-Kissoje, I don’t see how there could be any consequences for these parties,” Koivula pondered.

TS told at the end of July, the Inner Finland Police Department is investigating one case related to betting scams.

According to Koivula, investigating the cases is also challenging for the police, because the investigation of the cases is expensive considering the harshness of the possible punishments, and in addition, the investigation would require a lot of cooperation with foreign authorities.

“Furthermore, it is likely that the investigation will not provide sufficient evidence that the crime took place.”

Mixed According to Koivula and Ikonen, the addition of the Sports Fraud Act to the legislation would be necessary to prevent new cases.

However, Ikonen believes that even the current fraud law should be tested in the courts.

“I would be inclined to believe that even the current legislation could be applied to competition manipulation cases, but that does not eliminate the fact that there is no order for our own sports fraud legislation,” Ikonen reflects.

In an interview with Aamulehti, the general secretary of the Swedish Football Association Marco Casagrande stressed that the legislative change was mandatory.

“It is clear to us that sports fraud should be regulated in the criminal law,” Casagrande said.

In Koivula’s opinion, Pallloliito does not have enough desire to stop the problem, but it is approached primarily as a reputational damage.

“From the Finnish Football Association’s point of view, the less these issues are talked about, the better, even if this is not said out loud. “

“This has been discussed for 20 years, but nothing has been done about it. The phenomenon is not new, because match manipulation has happened every year. The solution has only been to turn a blind eye to interest groups in Finland,” concludes Koivula.