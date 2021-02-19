ORIHUELA City Council made their feelings known when he visited the nearly-completed Municipal Sports Center of The Espeñetas this week.

The refurbishment costs of € 280,000 came entirely from municipality funds, after the majority was promised from the regional government of Valencia

Cash was available as part of the program to rebuild and rejuvenate infrastructure that was damaged by the cold drop and subsequent floods in September 2019.

NEAR COMPLETION: Orihuela officials at the Municipal Sports Center of The Espeñetas

With little needed doing before completion, the mayor visited the site with the Councilor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu.

Bernabéu said, “We are looking forward to the clubs being able to practice again sport, when sanitary conditions allow, so that they can enjoy these facilities that are practically new.”

I have stressed, “[We] have not received not a euro to carry out these works, so I will return to claim the aid from all higher levels. “

Also reopened without emergency funding was the Bernardo Ruiz Pavilion only five months ago, which was lost due to the DANA.

Bernabéu added, “[and] the Palmeral Sports Center which is practically finished thanks to a great effort on the part of the Orihuela City Council. “

Mayor Bascuñana, revealed, “due to the floods, we had a loss in municipal infrastructure of 25 million euros and much of that occurred in sports facilities.”

I insisted, “We need the help of the regional and central administration to support us in the recovery.”

The outstanding work needed at The Espeñetas just includes replacement of football nets, painting of the perimeter wall and the façade of the changing rooms.