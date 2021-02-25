Sports Caster Semenya continues to fight for testosterone limits in athletics – Complaints to European Court of Human Rights

The limits prevent a South African star from participating in jogging trips without testosterone-lowering medication.

Double Olympic winner Caster Semenya has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over testosterone limits for women in athletics, the South African runner ‘s law firm said on Thursday.

In 2018, the International Athletics Federation set testosterone limits for women’s trips from 400 meters to Mile. The decision prevents the South African star from participating in those travels without testosterone-lowering medication.

Semenya, 30, appealed the rule unsuccessfully to the International Court of Appeal for Sport, CAS, and the Swiss Supreme Court.

Semenya had already announced last November that he intended to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

“Semenya’s struggle for dignity, equality and women’s human rights in sport took a decisive step forward with the appeal,” a press release from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright states.