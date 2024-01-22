Considered by many as a legend of world motorsports, Carlos Sainz won the title of the forty-sixth edition of the Dakar, held in Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard, at 61 years old, won his fourth consecration in this competition, which leaves him as the fourth most successful of all time.

Sainz, father of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, was able to give the Audi brand the first title in this type of competition. In addition, he made history by being the oldest driver to win the title in the car category and the first to do so four times and with four different car brands.

Sainz took the lead of the 14-day, 12-stage competition on day six. Since then he knew how to manage his leadership with good driving and the support of his teammate Mattias Ekström, who was able to support him in moments where the Spaniard faced problems.

“This is one of the most demanding competitions in motorsports that is not won in a single day. In fact, Sainz has the peculiarity that he takes the title and did not have a stage victory, something that had not happened in his previous three titles,” said Valentina Peña, journalist for 'W Radio' in Colombia, during a conversation with France 24. .

Ricky Brabec, champion among motorcyclists

Like Sainz, the American Ricky Brabec won the motorcycle category in the 14-day test. The 32-year-old driver won his second Dakar by completing the route of almost 8,000 kilometers with a time of 51 hours, 30 minutes and eight seconds plus a one-minute penalty.

“Ricky Brabec is a two-time Dakar champion, let's remember that he also achieved it in 2020, and his key was consistency. Brabec had a first week in which he was very intelligent, in fact he did not win stage victories but always remained in the top seven of the general classification. We are talking about a great team behind it, such as Honda, which won eight of 12 stages in this Dakar,” the journalist added.

What Sainz did managed to leave a positive note in an edition of Dakar that was overshadowed by the death of Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcón as a result of the damage caused by a fall in stage 2 of the competition.