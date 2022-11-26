





18:36 Iran’s head coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates with the players after the match against Wales in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 25, 2022 © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

In 2018, under the technical direction of the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, the Iran team was close to advancing in the group stage. That year, in the World Cup held in Russia, the Princes of Persia achieved four points, being surpassed by Spain and Portugal. Iran, with Queiroz at the helm again, dreams of being among the best 16 in Qatar and for this reason they took a step by beating Wales in the second round of group B. Now they see the United States as their only obstacle to fulfilling their objective.