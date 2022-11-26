First modification:
In 2018, under the technical direction of the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, the Iran team was close to advancing in the group stage. That year, in the World Cup held in Russia, the Princes of Persia achieved four points, being surpassed by Spain and Portugal. Iran, with Queiroz at the helm again, dreams of being among the best 16 in Qatar and for this reason they took a step by beating Wales in the second round of group B. Now they see the United States as their only obstacle to fulfilling their objective.
#Sports #Carlos #Queiroz #seeks #revenge #helm #Iran #team
Leave a Reply