The Alpine A110 is an excellent sports car. The lightweight car is equipped with a 1.8 liter turbo engine that produces 252 hp. This allows the car to reach a top speed of 250 km/h and that means that you are quickly in the danger zone in terms of speeding violations.

In this case, the French counterpart of the CJIB apparently did not pay close attention. Because the ticketed sports car was on a car transporter when it was flashed. Apparently he was speeding, but the camera ‘read’ the wrong license plate. As a result, the owner of the transported car was sent home with the ticket, according to the French traffic law agency EasyRad.

The Alpine was front-flashed while backing up because the car was rear-facing on the transporter's platform. It suggests that the handling of fines in France is automated. The photo clearly shows that the car is secured with tension straps and that there is no one behind the wheel.

