After the Winter Games in Beijing and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, a mega event is missing from the sports calendar this year. But with the Women’s World Cup, the Formula 1 season, a packed cycling calendar, the Athletics World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, the Swimming World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Darts World Cup, there will still be plenty of top sport to get you excited about in 2023. rejoice. Please put these dates in your diary.

The complete cycling calendar

View the complete cycling calendar for 2023 here. From the smallest race to the largest round, for men and women.

JUNE

• 2: Athletics Diamond League, Rome (Ita)

• 3: Football final Champions League (v), Eindhoven

• 4: Athletics FBK Games, Hengelo

• 4: Formula 1 GP of Spain, Barcelona

• 4: Motocross GP of Latvia, Kegums

• 4-11: Cycling Criterium du Dauphiné

• 7: Conference League Football Final, Prague (Csj)

• 7-11: Cycling ZLM Tour

• 8-11: Equestrian CSI Twente, Geesteren

• 9: Athletics Diamond League, Paris (Fra)

• 10: Football final Champions League, Istanbul (Tur)

• 10-11: Motorsport 24 Hours of Le Mans

• 10-18: Tennis Libema Open, Rosmalen

• 11: Motocross GP of Germany, Teutschental

• 11: Motorsport Moto GP of Italy, Mugello

• 11-6: Cycling Tour of Switzerland

• 12-18: Golf US Open, Los Angeles (USA)

• 14-18: Football Final Nations League, Enschede and Rotterdam

• 15: Athletics Diamond League, Oslo (Noo)

• 15-18: Darts World Cup, Frankfurt (Germany)

• 15-25: Basketball European Championship, Israel and Slovenia

• 18: Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada, Montreal

• 18: Motorsport Moto GP of Germany, Sachsenring

• 20-25: Volleyball Nations League (m), Rotterdam

• 21-25: Equestrian CHIO, Rotterdam

• 21-25: Road cycling NK, Nunspeet and Sittard

• 2/7/21: Overall European Games, Krakow (Pol)

• 8/21/7: Football European Championship under 21, Romania and Georgia

• 23-25: Athletics European Championship teams, Chorzow (Pol)

• 23-25: Judo Grand Slam, Ulaanbataar (Mon)

• 24-25: Gymnastics NK, Rotterdam

• 25: Motocross GP of Sumbawa, Indonesia

• 25: Motorsport Dutch TT, Assen

• 30: Athletics Diamond League, Lausanne (Zwi)

Complete darts calendar

These are the most important darts tournaments in 2023!

JULY

• 1: Judo EC mixed teams, Krakow (Pol)

• 1-2: BMX NK, Venlo

• 1-23: Cycling Tour de France

• 2: Athletics Diamond League, Stockholm (Sweden)

• 2: Formula 1 Austrian GP, ​​Spielberg

• 2: Kaatsen PC, Franeker

• 2: Motocross GP of Lombok, Indonesia

• 3-16: Tennis Wimbledon, London (UK)

• 7-9: BMX European Championship, Besançon (Fra)

• 9: Formula 1 British GP, Silverstone

• 9: Motorsport Moto GP of Kazakhstan, Almaty

• 12-16: Volleyball Nations League Final (v), Arlington (USA)

• 13-16: Triathlon World Sprint Championships, Hamburg (Germany)

• 14-30: Swimming World Championships, Fukuoka (Jap) (also water polo, synchronized and diving)

• 15-23: Darts World Matchplay, Blackpool (GB)

• 16: Athletics Diamond League, Wroclaw (Pol)

• 16: Motocross GP of Czech Republic, Loket

• 19-23: Volleyball Nations League Final (m), Gdansk (Pol)

• 20-23: Golf The Open, Liverpool (UK)

• 20-20/8: Soccer World Cup Women, Australia and New Zealand

• 21: Athletics Diamond League, Monaco

• 23: Athletics Diamond League, London (GB)

• 23: Hungarian Formula 1 GP, Budapest

• 23: Motocross GP of Flanders, Lommel (Bel)

• 23-30: Cycling Tour de France Femmes

• 28-30: Athletics NK, Breda

• 29: Athletics Diamond League, Shanghai (Chn)

• 29: Cycling Clásica San Sebastian

• 4/8/29: Cycling Tour of Poland

• 30: Formula 1 GP of Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

6/31/8: Archery World Championships, Berlin

Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia

The Orange Lionesses will meet defending champion United States at the World Cup this year. View the complete schedule of the World Cup, which takes place from July 20 to August 20, here. The final is in Sydney.

AUGUST

• 1-12: Sport Climbing World Championships, Bern (Swi)

• 3: Athletics Diamond League, Shenzhen (Chn)

• 3-9: Track Cycling World Championships, Glasgow (GB)

• 4-6: Judo Grand Slam, Budapest (Hon)

• 6: Motocross GP of Finland

• 6: Motorsport Moto GP of Great Britain, Silverstone

• 6-13: Road Cycling World Championships, Scotland

• 8-12: Mountain Bike World Championship, Peebles (GB)

• 10-20: Sailing World Championships, The Hague

• 12-13: BMX World Championship, Glasgow (GB)

• 13: Motocross GP of Sweden, Uddevalla

• 3/15/9: Volleyball European Championship (v), Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Italy

• 16: Football European Super Cup, Kazan (Russian, to be confirmed)

• 18-27: Hockey European Championship (m/f), Mönchengladbach (Germany)

• 19-27: Athletics World Championships, Budapest (Hon)

• 20: Motocross GP of the Netherlands, Arnhem

• 20: Motorsport Moto GP of Austria, Spielberg

• 20: Cycling Hamburg Cyclassics

• 21-27: Badminton World Championships, Copenhagen (Den)

• 23-27: Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Valencia (Spa)

• 23-29: Cycling Benelux Tour

• 10/25/9: Basketball World Cup, Indonesia, Japan and Philippines

• 26-17/9: Cycling Vuelta a España

• 27: Formula 1 Dutch GP, Zandvoort

• 10/28/9: Tennis US Open, New York

• 28-16/9: Volleyball European Championship (m), Bulgaria, Italy, Israel, North Macedonia

• 3/29/9: Equestrian European Show Jumping, Milan (Ita)

31: Athletics Diamond League, Zurich (Zwi)

Calendar F1

The 2023 Formula 1 season started on March 5 in Bahrain. The campaign leading to the world title consists of the record 24 races. View the full overview here, from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi.

SEPTEMBER

• 2-17: Weightlifting World Championships, Riyadh (SAr)

• 3: Formula 1 GP of Italy, Monza

• 3: Motocross GP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar

• 3: Motorsport Moto GP of Catalonia, Barcelona

• 3: Cycling Brittany Classic Ouest-France

• 3-10: Rowing World Championships, Belgrade (Ser)

• 4-10: Equestrian European Dressage Championships, Riesenbeck (Germany)

• 5-10: Cycling Simac Ladies Tour

• 7: Football Netherlands – Greece (European Qualifiers)

• 7-9: Equestrian European Championship endurance, Ermelo

• 8: Athletics Diamond League, Brussels (Bel)

• 8: Cycling Grand Prix Quebec

• 8-28: Rugby World Cup, France

• 10: Motorsport Moto GP of San Marino, Misano (Ita)

• 10: Football Ireland – Netherlands (European Qualifiers)

• 10: Cycling Grand Prix Montreal

• 10-17: Table tennis European Championship, Malmö (Swe)

• 15-17: Darts World Series Finals, Amsterdam

• 16-17: Athletics Diamond League Finals, Eugene (USA)

• 16-24: Wrestling World Championships, Belgrade (Ser)

• 17: Singapore Formula 1 GP

• 17: Motocross GP of Vietnam, Thanh Hoa

• 16-24: Wrestling World Championships, Belgrade (Ser)

• 20-24: Road cycling European Championships, Drenthe

• 22-24: Judo Grand Slam, Baku (Aze)

• 22-24: Tennis Laver Cup, Vancouver (Can)

• 24: Berlin Athletics Marathon

• 24: Formula 1 Japanese GP, Suzuka

• 24: Motorsport Moto GP of India, Noida

• 1/24/10: Baseball European Championship, Czech Republic

• 1/29/10: Golf Ryder Cup, Rome (Ita)

• 1/30/10: Athletics Road World Championships, Riga (Latvia)

• 8/30/10: Gymnastics World Championships, Antwerp (Bel)

OCTOBER

• 1: Athletics Singelloop (NK half marathon), Breda

• 1: Motorsport Moto GP of Japan, Motegi

• 2-8: Darts World Grand Prix, Leicester (GB)

• 5-8: Equestrian Military Boekelo

• 7: Cycling Tour of Lombardy

• 7-21: Water Polo European Championship, Tel Aviv (Isr)

• 8: Formula 1 GP of Qatar, Lusail

• 8: Chicago Athletics Marathon

• 11-15: Badminton Dutch Open, Apeldoorn

• 12-17: Cycling Tour of Guangxi (Chn)

• 13: Football Netherlands – France (European Qualifiers)

• 15: Athletics Marathon of Amsterdam

• 15: Great Britain Motocross GP, Matterley Basin

• 15: Motorsport Moto GP of Indonesia, Mandalika

• 16: Football Greece – Netherlands (European Qualifiers)

• 20-22: Judo Grand Slam, Abu Dhabi (UAE)

• 20-29: Korfball World Cup, Taiwan

• 22: United States Formula 1 GP, Austin

• 22: Motorsport Moto GP of Australia, Phillip Island

• 24-29: Karate World Championship, Budapest (Hon)

• 26-29: Darts European Championship, Dortmund (Germany)

• 29: Mexico City Formula 1 GP

• 29: Motorsport Moto GP of Thailand, Buriram

5/30/10: Tennis WTA Finals, China (ov)

Virgil van Dijk comes into action on behalf of the Orange against vice-world champion France. The Netherlands wants to qualify for the European Championship this or next month. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



NOVEMBER

• 3-5: Judo European Championship, Montpellier (Fra)

• 5: Formula 1 Brazilian GP, ​​Sao Paulo

• 5: New York Marathon Athletics

• 7-12: Tennis Billie Jean King Cup finals (venue nnb)

• 8-13: Sailing European Championship 49’er and Nacra, Vilamoura (Por)

• 11-19:Darts Grand Slam, Wolverhampton (GB)

• 12: Motorsport Moto GP of Malaysia, Sepang

• 12-19: Tennis ATP Finals, Turin (Ita)

• 18: Las Vegas Formula 1 GP

• 18: Football Netherlands – Ireland (European Qualifiers)

• 19: Motorsport Moto GP of Qatar, Lusail

• 21: Football Gibraltar – Netherlands (European Qualifiers)

• 22-26: Tennis Davis Cup finals, Málaga (Spa)

• 24-26: Darts Players Championships Finals, Minehead

• 26: Athletics Warandeloop, Tilburg

• 26: Abu Dhabi Formula 1 GP

• 26: Motorsport Moto GP of Valencia

• 30-17/12: Handball Women’s World Cup, Denmark, Norway and Sweden

DECEMBER

• 2-3: Judo Grand Slam, Tokyo (Jap)

• 5-10: European Short Course Swimming Championships, Bucharest (Roe)

• 10: European Athletics Cross Country Championships, Brussels (Bel)

• 1/14/1/24: Darts World Championship, London (to be confirmed)

• 31: Athletics Sylvestercross, Soest