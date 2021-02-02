No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports books The novel from the boxing halls received the Sports Book of the Year award

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 2, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The jury believes Magga’s novel is a realistic depiction of the boxing halls, and the shades are gloomy, even inhorealistic.

Inga Maggan the novel Like a Boxer (Like) has been chosen as the 2020 sports book. The choice was made by a jury appointed by the Sports Museum.

The jury believes Magga’s novel is a realistic depiction of the boxing halls, and the shades are gloomy, even inhorealistic.

“Through fiction, Magga brings to the spotlight the relationship between a coach and an athlete who is vulnerable,” the jury commented on the novel.

Received an honorable mention Saku-Pekka Sundelin from his non – fiction book Brittifutis – the story of English football.

The Athlete of the Year award went to the sprinter Samuli Samuelsson. His sarcastic post on Facebook and Instagram brought the runner sponsors a fair number of somese followers.

Esko Heikkinen the jury chaired also awarded Kalervo Ilmasen from long-term work for the best of Finnish sports literature. Ilmanen has excelled in his high-quality club and organization histories.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.