Inga Maggan the novel Like a Boxer (Like) has been chosen as the 2020 sports book. The choice was made by a jury appointed by the Sports Museum.

The jury believes Magga’s novel is a realistic depiction of the boxing halls, and the shades are gloomy, even inhorealistic.

“Through fiction, Magga brings to the spotlight the relationship between a coach and an athlete who is vulnerable,” the jury commented on the novel.

Received an honorable mention Saku-Pekka Sundelin from his non – fiction book Brittifutis – the story of English football.

The Athlete of the Year award went to the sprinter Samuli Samuelsson. His sarcastic post on Facebook and Instagram brought the runner sponsors a fair number of somese followers.

Esko Heikkinen the jury chaired also awarded Kalervo Ilmasen from long-term work for the best of Finnish sports literature. Ilmanen has excelled in his high-quality club and organization histories.