Sports books Pitkämäki’s biography is a close-knit growth story

The biography of Tero Pitkämäki began four months after the end of his career. The book opens the javelin thrower as the person behind the results.

Book review Keijo Leppänen: The Spearman – The Life of Tero Pitkämäki. Oak. 231 s. Tero Pitkämäki is pleased with the biography made of him The life of a spearman – Tero Pitkämäki (Oak).

Cooperation with supplier Keijo Leppänen started when it was only four months since Pitkämäki’s sports career ended.

“I haven’t stood in a position or in a row all my life, as I think many times. It was a nice process to force myself to think about the whole career. The book is realistic and looks like me. A growth story, ”says Pitkämäki, 37.

So what was obtained? How deep does Leppänen get into the growth story of the seven-time javelin throwing value medalist in the book?

The result is valid and better than Leppänen’s F1 driver About Mika Häkkinen biography written by Otava (Otava 2005). Pitkämäki is an analytical narrator, which has certainly contributed to making the book easier to create. Leppänen has written several other books.

Spearman goes chronologically through Pitkämäki’s career and sports competitions. The structure is familiar and functional in biographies of athletes. The work is divided into five parts, the last of which is a comprehensive statistical section.

The author of the statistics pays tribute to Pitkämäki’s manager and case manager Tero to Heiska, who has recorded all the major races and throws of the shooter and listed the best in the world of spears since the 1960s.

“The statistics are interesting to me. Of course, I knew the results, but I didn’t feel like it for a long time, ”says Pitkämäki.

Spearman does not contain big revelations or scandals. They have not been part of Pitkämäki’s life. However, he knows how to celebrate, and in his youth it could go a couple of times over the crustaceans.

Heittouransa Pitkämäki was in the hardest place on Friday, July 13, 2007.

In the Golden League competition in Rome, Pitkämäki’s spear curved past the sector and hit a French long jumper Salim Sdir between the ribs.

Sdirin could be saved by the fact that Pitkämäki’s spear had hit a stone a week earlier in Paris, and its head was blunt.

Nine days later, Pitkämäki threw ninety, 91.23, in Lapinlahti, although the damage in Rome weighed in his mind.

“I was half-locked when I went to Lapinlahti. It was a shame that I threw so well after an awkward week. The mental situation was confusing until the World Cup. I had a miserable feeling that this was not going to be anything. ”

A week later, Pitkämäki threw World Cup gold in Osaka on the closing day of the Games.

Pitkämäki and coach at night Hannu Kangas returned to the stadium and ran a round of honor together.

The actual thing, Pitkämäki’s biography, has been done closely. It fits in the first part of the book, 152 pages.

In the second In the section, Pitkämäki evaluates his predecessors as builders of Finland ‘s spear reputation, such as Jonni Myyrää (1892–1955), Matti from Järvi (1909-85), Tapio Rautavaara (1915-79), Seppo Rätyä (b. 1962) and Kimmo Kinnusta (b. 1968). Regarding Rautavaara, the Olympic spinner of the 1948 London Spear, Pitkämäki states that he is “a good example of how you can rise to the international top with hard work, even from a modest background”.

Pitkämäki also gives wholesale tips for all athletes in the book. An athlete needs to be balanced, serious, able to dream and dream, interact with others, and compete with the best.

He reminds javelin throwers in particular to keep themselves healthy and gain self-confidence for success. You only become a thrower by throwing.

According to the book, Pitkämäki threw about 200,000 hard-level practice throws in his career.

“About Finns Seppo [Räty] and Kimmo [Kinnunen] may have thrown more, ”says Pitkämäki.