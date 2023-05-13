The regulation of sports betting in Brazil, through a Provisional Measure (MP) that will be edited by the Federal Government, is seen favorably by two important segments of the sector: companies in the field and football clubs. The perception is that in addition to developing the market in the country, the process will help in dealing with cases of manipulation of results.

+ What is known about the football betting scheme

Government to edit provisional measure to regulate sports betting. The text focuses specifically on the regulation of fixed odds bets, known as the “bets” market. Check out: https://t.co/512B5UgmlK.

Fernando Torres/CBF© pic.twitter.com/SIucaNUzpZ — Agência Brasil (@agenciabrasil) May 11, 2023

Law 13,756, of December 12, 2018, released fixed odds bets (so-called bets) in the country. The deadline for regulation was two years, extendable for two more, but nothing happened. According to the special advisor to the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance, José Francisco Manssur, during public hearing held in Brasilia on April 12th, it is estimated that R$ 6 billion have not been collected per year since 2018.

“Every ten advertising signs [em uma partida de futebol], we see seven or eight of betting companies. These bets move a few billion reais in Brazil, but the government, society, has not collected a real for almost five years, because it is not regulated”, said Manssur.

Currently, in Serie A of the Brazilian Men’s Football Championship, 19 of the 20 clubs have a bookmaker as a sponsor – Cuiabá is the exception. The estimate is that this investment, last year, reached R$ 3 billion. In order to operate in the national market and continue to expose their brands, companies must be accredited and pay a grant of R$ 30 million.

“Clubs are very much looking forward to regulation of the betting sector. When I make, for example, a sponsorship contract between the club I represent and a company [do setor]ends up having a forum outside the national scenario, so, if I have a problem related to that, it is difficult for the club to seek its rights in a foreign legislation”, pointed out Danielle Maiolini, lawyer at Palmeiras and specialist in Sports Law and Betting at CSMV Advogados office.

Who also sees as beneficial the regulation of the sector is André Gelfi, president of the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gambling (IBJR),

“Brazilians are betting away from Brazil and [com a regularização] will start betting on Brazil. Investments will be necessary, in structure, operations, finance, customer service and so on. The entire chain benefits from the formalization of the market. And we also have the benefit for Brazilians, of basically being served by operators that follow a series of rules, previously established and agreed upon, between public and private authorities”, analyzed Gelfi.

Manipulation

The expectation of companies and sports entities is that the regulation will increase the siege on cases of manipulation of results. Recently, the Public Ministry of Goiás (MP/GO) denounced 16 people to Justice – among them, athletes – for defrauding football matches and favoring bets on games in the 2022 Brazilian Series A and B and this year’s state championships.

“The companies [regularizadas] generally have experience and interest in working in a coordinated way to combat match-fixing. The bookmakers themselves are, along with gamblers, the main losers [pelas fraudes]who are financially harmed when a sports result is manipulated”, highlighted Gelfi.

“To monetize, clubs depend on the randomness of the outcome. The consumer does not want to see a game that he already knows how it will end. So, the more random the result, therefore, the less possibility that the consumer feels that the result is being manipulated, the more my product is worth. This is a common goal between clubs, CBF [Confederação Brasileira de Futebol] and operators. Therefore, a regulation that deals with this economic activity in Brazil needs to address this issue very rigorously”, added Maiolini.

The repercussion made the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, to order the Federal Police (PF) to initiate an investigation to investigate cases of manipulation. The coordinator of the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the MP/GO, Rodney da Silva, however, stressed that the matter should go beyond the public sphere.

“Player co-option schemes, from various sports, have existed for a long time, in the United States, in Europe, in all countries, but some compliance measures [conformidade em relação à lei e às regras] restrictions on this type of behavior have been taken. I think it would be time to discuss, at the national level, the need to invest – clubs and federations, for example – in compliance activity”, he declared, in Collective interview last April 18th.

Taxation

The Provisional Measure foresees the taxation of 30% on the winnings of gamblers, respecting the income tax exemption range. Companies, in turn, will be taxed at 16% of the GGR (acronym, in English, for Gross Gaming Revenue), which is the revenue obtained after the payment of prizes. Of this amount, 2.55% will be allocated to the National Fund for Public Security (FNSP) for actions to combat manipulation and other fraud in the context of betting. Sports entities, in turn, will be entitled to 1.63% of the transfer. This last percentage has been the subject of debate in recent weeks.

“The big debate is whether this percentage [1,63%] remunerate enough for authorizing the use of the brand or whether, for the clubs – and this is a discussion they are having internally – it is better to choose not to authorize this use of the brand, therefore, not to receive the predetermined percentage, and to do independent negotiation, directly with the operators”, explained the Palmeiras lawyer.

The percentage also generated a manifestation from the CBF. In a note, the entity assessed that the transfer should be greater and suggested 4% of the total collection, with 80% of the amount destined for the clubs and 20% for the confederation itself. The proposal encountered resistance from operators.

“We reached close to 30% of cargo in companies’ revenues. In our mind, we are very close to this optimal point regarding the tax issue, so that the market develops in the best possible way. We reiterate that the Government has to be aware that going beyond this point could be harmful for the market and would make the parallel market viable”, justified the president of the IBJR.

Related news: