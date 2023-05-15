Commission will investigate the manipulation of football matches in Brazil because of sports betting

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) for Sports Betting should be installed next Wednesday (May 17, 2023), 1 day after the scheduled date for the presentation of the text of the fiscal framework. The information was confirmed to blog by the journalist Míriam Leitão, from the The globeby the commission’s rapporteur, deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE). The creation of the CPI was announced in April, when the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), read the application for opening the commission, which will investigate the manipulation of football matches in Brazil because of sports betting.