The new generation tests the favoritism of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the men’s branch. Among the women, the Polish Iga Swiatek appears as the great rival to beat. Latin American tennis players are in an irregular moment in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Rafael Nadal arrives at a low point to defend his crown at the Australian Open. However, the Spaniard plays in Melbourne in the midst of the worst losing streak of his career and before the return of Serbian Novak Djokovic. The Balkan returns to the tournament after his deportation in 2022 due to irregularities in his entry documents to the oceanic country.

The Polish Iga Swiatek is the great favorite among the women. The number one in the world and winner of two of the four Grand Slams in 2022 hopes to lift one of the two greats that is missing. Whatever happens, there will be a new champion in this edition given the retirement of the Australian Ashleigh Barty, who left the courts after her triumph in the last edition.

There is no big Latin American star in this Australian Open. The good closing of the season of the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia shows her as a figure that could give the bell.