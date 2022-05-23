In the 400-meter freestyle event, valid for Australia’s qualifiers for the Budapest World Championships, the Olympic champion of the distance in Tokyo 2020 lowered six hundredths of the record set by the American Katie Ledecky at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Despite the result, Titmus, 21, has expressed his desire not to attend the meeting in the Hungarian capital to focus his participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Motivated by Dean Boxall, her coach, Ariarne Titmus set the new record at 3:56:40 for the 400m freestyle distance during the Australian qualifiers held in the city of Adelaide.

“I never thought that in this competition, post-Olympic Games, I would be swimming faster than in the Olympic trials,” Titmus told the Amazon Prime streaming service.

Titmus has stated that he will not be part of the Australian team that will be present in Budapest, between June 17 and July 3, to focus on the Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and where hopes to defend the gold medal won on the Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018.

“Since the Olympics, Dean told me that I have this freedom, the pressure is off your back,” added the swimmer.

Her absence in Budapest will deprive fans of watching a new confrontation with the American Katie Ledecky, whom she beat in Tokyo 2020 and with whom a rivalry is expected for the next few years, former record holder in the 400-meter freestyle.

With EFE and AP