Turin, in Italy, receives the ATP Finals 2022, an event that marks the end of the season within the men’s circuit and in which the eight best tennis players of the season participate. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, 36 and 35 years old respectively, are the oldest in a group of players that does not exceed 26 years of age. Despite this, the Serbian-born is emerging as one of the favorites to win the title.

The so-called new generation of tennis breaks into the circuit with force. After several weeks in which Novak Djokovic was listed as number one in the world, this 2022 the ATP ranking has shown other faces, in part, due to the problems to participate in some tournaments for the Serbian-born during the first months of the year.

Daniil Medvedev, and later Carlos Alcaraz, were those names that replaced the Serbian in the first place of the ranking. However, other young players have come to the fore this year: it is enough to appreciate the ‘top ten’ of the ranking to appreciate that, with the exceptions of Nadal and Djokovic, all are below 26 years.

However, returning to the current tournament in Turin, Djokovic is once again one of the main candidates to fight for the title at the end of the week in the Italian city, in part because of the way he plays and how comfortable he feels about a fast surface like the one on which the tournament is played, indoors.

“This year Djokovic arrives as the main candidate, of course, but Nadal cannot be discounted because of his history and what he represents as a player. But, as has been happening in almost all the tournaments in which he participates, the great candidate is Novak Djokovic “, said Ari Szraiber, a journalist for the Tiempo de Tenis portal.

Beyond the focus on singles play, the 2022 doubles tournament is looking very interesting. The best duos of the season converge there, but one of them earned a place after lifting the trophy at the Australian Open, the couple made up of Australians Nick Kyrgios and Athanasios Kokkinakis.

“The positive that Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have is that they are two players who can always surprise, they come to tournaments and they don’t start as favorites but they can always win it, as they already showed in the Australian Open. The negative is that they don’t have as many tournaments playing together, about seven this year, but they always come without pressure despite the fact that they are going to meet the best doubles pairs of the season,” added the journalist.

The Argentine Horacio Zeballos (in a pair with the Spanish Marcel Granollers) and the Salvadoran Marcelo Arévalo (along with the Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer) will give the Latin American quota in the closing contest of the season.