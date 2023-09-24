The red and whites won the derby in the Spanish capital decisively and ended the winning streak of their backyard rivals. Madrid thus gave up the lead against Barcelona, ​​in a week in which they did not leave a good image in the Champions League either.

With two goals from the Spanish Álvaro Morata and one more from the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid beat Real Madrid 3 – 1 on the sixth day of La Liga. The victory was overwhelming for those led by Cholo Simeone who faced a Madrid without the participation of Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is experiencing a season that represents a new era with the absence of Karim Benzema. Does the white team miss the French footballer?