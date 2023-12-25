Monday, December 25, 2023
Sports associations | Fifa threatens to exclude Brazil from international football

December 25, 2023
in World Europe
Fifa threatens Brazil with tough sanctions.

International football association Fifa warns Brazil in a letter sent to the country's football association that Brazil's national teams and club teams may be banned from international competitions.

Fifa warns the Brazilian Football Association about outside interference in the internal affairs of the sports association. The reason for Ukaas is that the Brazilian authorities are rushing the Brazilian Football Association to organize the association's presidential elections.

The chairman's position is open because the court in Rio de Janeiro removed the chairman earlier this month by Ednaldo Rodrigues because of the abuses they found in the previous elections.

The court in Rio has tasked the president of Brazil's sports court with starting new presidential elections within 30 working days.

If the elections take place, the situation may lead to the fact that, due to the intervention of outsiders, Fifa imposes sanctions on the Brazilian sports federation as a punishment.

of Brazil the men's national football team has won the World Cup gold a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).

