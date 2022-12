18:28 Bangladeshi fans celebrate the victory of the Argentina national team in the semi-final against Croatia in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 13, 2022. © Mahmoud Hossain Opu / AP

A word that could define Argentina in recent years is effectiveness. Although the third star has been elusive since 1990, when they lost in the final against Germany, one fact does not go unnoticed: the Albiceleste have won all the semifinals they have played and against Croatia, pushed by a nation, a continent and much of the world surrendered at the feet of Lionel Messi, was no exception.