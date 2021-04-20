Dubai (WAM)

The Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration sent an urgent letter to the General Sports Authority, requesting the suspension of the work of the Board of Directors of the Athletics Federation from practicing any activity related to the Federation’s affairs locally and internationally, until the complaints received by the Center are decided on the invalidity of the meetings of the ordinary and extraordinary general assembly of the federation.

The center received two complaints, the first included a request to invalidate the regular meeting of the General Assembly of the Athletics Federation held on 4-4-2021, while the second included a request to invalidate the extraordinary general assembly of the UAE Athletics Federation held on 4-7-2021, after questioning what it included Both complaints are of legal aspects and grounds, and in accordance with the authority of the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration, and the procedural rules that regulate its work, and in accordance with the requirements of the public interest, the General Sports Authority has been informed of the precautionary and temporary measures necessary until the dispute is settled and decided by the President of the Primary Chamber of the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration before it. Dispute.

The measures that the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration sent to the General Sports Authority included freezing the work of the Board of Directors of the Athletics Federation from practicing any activity related to the Federation’s affairs locally and internationally.

The procedures also included the commitment of the General Sports Authority to inform each of the chairman and members of the board of directors of the suspended federation, the head and members of the temporary committee, not to make any media statements visible, read or audible, in addition to all social media at the local or international levels, until the case is completed. And inform the center of all measures taken in this regard, within 3 working days from its date.

The measures taken by the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration also stipulated that the temporary committee that was selected from the majority of the members of the General Assembly of the Emirates Athletics Federation in their extraordinary meeting on 4-7-2021 from the Federation Affairs Department consisting of Mohammed bin Humaidan Al Zaabi as Chairman, and the membership of each of Nasser Mohammed bin Ashour, Majid Sultan bin Sulaiman, Suhail Salem Al Kaabi, and his group Obaid Ali Al Shamsi, provided that the General Sports Authority hand over the committee all the administrative and financial aspects of the Athletics Federation and coordinate with the National Olympic Committee in technical affairs, within 5 working days As of its history, through a committee chaired by a representative of the General Sports Authority, and comprising a financial member from the General Sports Authority, a representative from the National Olympic Committee, and a representative from the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration.

The procedures also included a request to the General Sports Authority to prepare an administrative and financial report on all the activities of the Athletics Federation for the sports seasons 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, provided that the center is provided with it within 10 days of its date, in addition to transferring all final accounts to the Athletics Federation. For the years 2019 and 2020 to the Audit Bureau, and to provide the center with all legal procedures in this regard.