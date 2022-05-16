The athlete born on the island of Granada managed to leave behind the strong winds that were present at the Qatar Sports Club to leave a record of 93.07 meters. The record achieved, in addition to allowing him to win the gold medal in the test, earned him to establish one of the best records of all time.

Peters was returning to a well-known city that brings back fond memories, it was there that he won the world title in 2019.

In windy Doha, @peters_oly prevails in javelin thriller with 93.07m. 5th best all-time. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 13, 2022



His first throw earned him a national record of 88.96 meters, then he dropped a few inches to 87.30 and 88.51 meters respectively.

The man from Granada had his best rival in the Czech Jakub Vadlejch, winner of the silver medal at the last Tokyo Olympics, who put pressure on him throughout the competition and would take second place with a throw of 90.88 metres.

Peters, in the final, was able to throw the javelin to the distance of 93.07 meters, the fifth best mark of all time and which allowed him to establish a new record for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

With information from World Athletics