Of Anna Fregonara

A new study has investigated what the molecular mechanisms could be that come into play in this protective role of physical activity

known, in scientific literature, as thephysical activity is associated with numerous benefits for our health, both in healthy people and in those who suffer from chronic diseasessuch as cardiovascular diseases or type 2 diabetes. There is worldwide agreement, as emerges from all the guidelines, in supporting how some lifestyles are essential to lower the incidence of many chronic diseases today. In fact, an adequate habit of practicing non-extreme movement associated with a correct diet and maintenance of normal weight, according to the values ​​indicated by the body mass index, are predictive factors of reduction in the risk of getting ill, of a better prognosis, of a favorable impact on the possibility of healing and, consequently, of extending life, explains Armando Santoro, director of the Cancer Center of the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano (Milan), full professor of Medical Oncology at Humanitas University. See also Colorectal cancer in the under 50s: here are the symptoms that young people shouldn't overlook

Sport also for cancer patients Tumors are among the most common chronic diseases and both epidemiological and laboratory studies are increasingly highlighting how even cancer patients can benefit from movement, integrated with traditional therapies. The greatest results were seen for the breast and colon cancerbut it is thought that they can be extended to all forms even if, it is worth specifying, there is nothing definitive, specifies the expert.

To try to understand how exercise can potentially impact the incidence of cancer and how it can inhibit its growtha group of researchers recently investigated, we read on the pages of Cell Metabolism

what could be the molecular mechanisms that come into play in this protective role of sport.

Stress is the enemy of metastasis Exercise may have a role in controlling cancer progression through a direct effect on tumor-intrinsic factors. In fact, it determines both physical regulation – increase in blood flow, parietal stress at the vascular level, growth in temperature and sympathetic activity – and endocrine regulation – release of catecholamines and other substances -. This all translates into a increased metabolic stresscellular damage and the production of free radicals which appears to be able to activate signaling pathways that prevent the formation of metastases

specifies the professor.

Systemic effect Chronic training adaptations also include systemic alterations with improvement in immune functionreduction of systemic inflammation and improvement of metabolic health, factors that can also protect cancer patients, adds the expert.

Mitigation of adverse events Finally, movement can play different roles throughout the cancer continuum: reducing risk in the pre-diagnostic period; improve tolerance and effectiveness of drugs during treatment; prevent relapses, control adverse effects after primary anticancer treatment and reduce the risk of comorbidities. In short, the oncologist concludes, the message is: let’s move, even 30 minutes a day, based on our preparation and state of health, consulting with our doctor. Physical activity is a very valid remedy against all chronic diseases, including tumors.

