In two stages of the Tour de France it has been possible to see the team led by the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar carry the weight of the race. The Jumbo – Visma, paid this Sunday for his overconfidence in the victory of Victor Lafay.

The UAE Team Emirates, led by the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, has been more attacking than the Jumbo – Visma in these early stages. Pogacar has already tested the legs of his direct rival, Jonas Vingegaard, who has responded perfectly in the mountains of the Basque Country.

Does it hurt Pogacar that Adam Yates is another leader in his squad? Vingegaard seems to have the full support of his team to revalidate the crown, although on this occasion he does not have the Slovenian Primoz Roglic as his companion.

The Colombian Egan Bernal has stood out reaching the goal among the batch of favorites. The Ineos Grenadiers rider is the best Latin American in the race, a result to be reckoned with for a cyclist who has barely completed four races this year and who suffered a near-fatal accident last year.