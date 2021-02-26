Sports Alexander Lukashenko leaves Belarus for Olympic leadership – Successor found in same family

Alexander Lukashenko’s eldest son, Viktor Lukashenko, was elected chairman of the Olympic Committee.

Belarus manager Alexander Lukashenko will not continue as chairman of the country’s Olympic Committee, said Belarusian news agency BelTA on Friday. However, the surname in the committee papers for the chairman remains unchanged, even though the organization nominated two men to chair.

“The news for me is that you nominated two candidates. I thought there would be one candidate. I didn’t plan to run for the new season. I ask you, if it suits you, to vote for my oldest son [Viktor Lukašenkaa]. I support him, ”Alexander Lukashenko told the country’s Olympic Committee.

“Under his leadership, there will be no theft, corruption, misuse of funds. Athletes and coaches are treated sympathetically and fairly. As for me, I still stay in touch with sporting events. ”

Father Lukashenko has chaired the Belarus Olympic Committee since 1997.

“I tried to give you everything. I know what sports are. It is the object of my love and passion. And I think you can also benefit [poika-Viktorin valinnasta], for the son can be in immediate contact with his father, whatever the case. It makes things easier in many ways. ”

Lukashenko admits that “power transfer” raises “a lot of speculation”. Even from a broader perspective.

“They say Lukashenko is transferring power to his eldest son to rule the country. I’ve said many times before, that this issue has never spoken in our family, because none of my children will not follow me, the Belarusian president. If you choose Viktor, he is no longer a government official. He will be relieved of his duties as Security Adviser to the President. “

“I don’t put pressure on you [valitsemaan Viktoria]. This choice is yours. ”

The choice was made by Viktor Lukashenko, said Belarus Olympic Committee.