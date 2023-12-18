You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García, Rayo Vallecano player.
EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez
Colombians Radamel Falcao García and Rafael Santos Borré have action in their clubs.
OF
DIRECTV
10 AM Conmebol draw: preliminary phase of Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.
1 PM Spanish Soccer: Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia.
3:30 PM Atlético de Madrid vs. Getafe.
ESPN
2:50 PM England Soccer: Chelsea vs. Newcastle.
ESPN 2
3:20 PM Granada vs. Seville.
ESPN 3
2:20 PM Germany Soccer: Hoffenheim vs. SV Darmstadt 98.
ESPN 4
12:20 PM Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig.
2:25 PM Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 05.
STAR+
3 PM Italian Cup: Naples vs. Frosinone.
7:30 PM NBA: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
10 PM NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics.
FIFA+
1 PM Manchester City v. Urawa Reds.
Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
