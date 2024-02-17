You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Real Madrid vs. Girona.
There is a league in England, Argentina and Spain.
OF
WIN SPORTS
2 PM League: Equity vs. Patriots.
6:10 PM Jaguars vs. Once Caldas.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Envigado vs. Cali America.
8:20 PM Junior vs. Sports Tolima.
ESPN
7:50 AM Spanish Soccer: Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid.
11:20 AM England Soccer: Luton Town vs. Manchester United.
7:15 PM Argentina Soccer: Lanús vs. Boca Juniors.
STAR+
9 AM Italian Soccer: Udinese vs. Cagliari.
11 AM Turkish Soccer: Ankaragucu vs. Galatasaray.
11:20 AM German Soccer: Bochum vs. Bayern Munich.
2:30 PM Monza vs. Milan.Information given by the channels.
OF
