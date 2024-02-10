You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Patrick Mahomes shined to give Kansas City the title.
Patrick Mahomes shined to give Kansas City the title.
There is live football in England, Italy and Colombia. The Super Bowl is being played.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
WIN+
4 PM League: Fortaleza vs. Junior.
6:10 PM Millionaires vs. National.
ESPN
11 AM Stage 6 of the Colombia Tour.
2:45 PM Milan vs. Naples.
ESPN 2
9 AM England Soccer: West Ham vs. Arsenal
11:20 AM, Aston Villa vs. Manchester United.
2:50 PM Barcelona vs. Grenade.
ESPN 3
2:45 PM Argentina Soccer: Deportivo Riestra vs. River Plate.
ESPN 4
12:20 PM Spanish Soccer: Seville vs. Atletico Madrid.
STAR+
9 AM Italian Soccer: Bologna vs. Lecce.
ESPN Extra
6:30 pm Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers.
Information given by the channels.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #agenda #Sunday #February
Leave a Reply