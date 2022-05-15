The members of the NOC*NSF sports umbrella will most likely agree on Monday evening with the Sports Agenda 2032. Fifty sports associations contributed to the plan for what sport should look like in ten years’ time, so that it looks like a hammering piece.
“We have discussed where we want to go with all those unions,” explains general director Marc van den Tweel of NOC*NSF. “Simply put: we want 80 percent of the Dutch population to exercise at least three times a week by then.”
To achieve this, a plan has been drawn up that is the successor to the Sports Agenda 2017+. It is a more ambitious approach, explains NOC*NSF chairperson Anneke van Zanen-Nieberg. “In the agenda drawn up five years ago, two objectives were formulated: the ambition to belong to the ten best sports countries in the world and to get 10 percent more Dutch people to play sports. This new agenda is much more specific.”
Top performances also lead to more people exercising
It will not be a slogan, but Van den Tweel has attached the ambition that the Netherlands should become “the most sporty country in the world”. Nine objectives have been formulated under this ambition. This includes, in addition to the desired growth in the number of Dutch people who participate in sports and the top 10 ambition that has been in force for some time, also the wish that “100 percent of sports youth have an official, instructor, trainer or coach who is demonstrably competent.” and that everyone feels welcome in a socially safe and inclusive sports environment. Van den Tweel: ,,We can achieve this not only through the association structure, but also, for example, through collaboration with fitness clubs, health organizations or event agencies.”
Van den Tweel and Van Zanen reject criticism of the pressure that the top 10 ambition seems to entail. The director emphasizes the synergy between top sport and recreational sport. Van Zanen emphatically states that the points for improvement in terms of guidance, which are generally formulated in so-called action lines, also apply to top sport. “Things have certainly gone wrong there, but we should not underestimate the mobility power of top sport. Top performances also lead to more people taking up sports.”
Van den Tweel emphasizes that the Sports Agenda 2032 is not something whose success should only become apparent in ten years’ time. “It has to get off the paper as soon as possible. It is a ten-year process that is already being worked on and that will become visible in the coming years.”
