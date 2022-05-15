It will not be a slogan, but Van den Tweel has attached the ambition that the Netherlands should become “the most sporty country in the world”. Nine objectives have been formulated under this ambition. This includes, in addition to the desired growth in the number of Dutch people who participate in sports and the top 10 ambition that has been in force for some time, also the wish that “100 percent of sports youth have an official, instructor, trainer or coach who is demonstrably competent.” and that everyone feels welcome in a socially safe and inclusive sports environment. Van den Tweel: ,,We can achieve this not only through the association structure, but also, for example, through collaboration with fitness clubs, health organizations or event agencies.”