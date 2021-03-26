Sports After Kaisa Mäkäräinen, Kimi Räikkönen became Finland’s favorite athlete

Iivo Niskanen’s women’s favorite in the 16th survey.

Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen inherited from a biathlete who ended his career From Kaisa Mäkäräinen the title of Finnish favorite athlete in the 16th study of sponsorship and communication research company Sponsor Insight.

According to the survey, Mäkäräinen was the most popular athlete for many previous years, but Räikkönen, who already finished second last year, now rose to number one.

In the adult population (18 years and older) the next most popular athletes are the skier Iivo Niskanen, formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas and a football player Teemu Pukki, which was last year’s most notable voter, climbing 20 places to fourth. So now Puk’s ranking remained.

This time, the biggest increase was made by the combined World Cup medalist Ilkka Herola, which rose 22 places on the list and is now Finland ‘s eighth most popular athlete.

Other notable runners-up in the top 30 list include the footballer who was chosen Athlete of the Year Lukas Hradecky (rose 18 places) and athlete Maria Huntington (rose 21st place).

In women the three most popular athletes are Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski and Mäkäräinen

In men, Räikkönen is the most popular, Bottas second and Pukki third.

For the 16th time, Sponsor Insight’s annual Sponsor Navigator survey identified the most interesting sports and cultural destinations for Finns.