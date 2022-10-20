The total winnings of the Sportloto family lottery participants over the past months of 2022 amounted to more than 7.2 billion rubles, of which more than 4.5 billion rubles came from the Sportoloto 4 out of 20 lottery. This was reported by the press service of the distributor of all-Russian state lotteries Stoloto.

“This year Sportloto is celebrating its 52nd birthday, and we sincerely congratulate everyone on this holiday. Like lotteries in the Soviet era, modern lotteries under the Stoloto brand, including those belonging to the Sportloto family, are held in order to finance activities for the development of physical culture and sports,” said Varvara Basanovich, Operations Director for Marketing at Stoloto. .

The first draw of the Sportloto lottery took place on October 20, 1970. Today, the lotteries of the Sportloto family are in the portfolio of Stoloto, the largest distributor of all-Russian state lotteries. There are now five lotteries in the Sportloto family, including Sportloto 5 out of 36, Sportloto 4 out of 20, Sportloto 7 out of 49, Sportloto 6 out of 45, and on April 12, 2022 Stoloto has launched its second flagship — the new Big Sportloto lottery.

Since 2014, all lotteries in Russia have been state-owned, their organizers are the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation, and they are held under the state supervision of the Federal Tax Service of Russia. State lotteries under the Stoloto brand (part of the diversified holding S8 Capital of Armen Sargsyan) are a significant source of replenishment of the budgets of different levels of the Russian Federation in order to finance socially significant objects and events, including events for the development of physical culture and sports, elite sports and the sports reserve training system, thus contributing to improving the quality of life of Russians.