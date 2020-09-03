Highlights: On the southern side of Pangong Lake prevented the Chinese army from reaching the height

One unit of Special Frontier Force is present in Ladakh

Control is directly from the PMO, nothing more to do with the army

This special force was formed during the war of 1962

Pradeep Thakur, New Delhi

China will no longer be on the southern bank of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. The Indian jawans occupied the heights there on the night of 29-30 August. Now we will easily keep an eye on every movement of China, ie Advantage is with us. And this advantage has been achieved due to ‘Establishment 22’, an intelligence force of India. This force, known as the ‘Special Frontier Force’ (SFF), is directly controlled by the Cabinet Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office. Let us know about this force that is defying China in Ladakh.

Elite paratroopers are all commandos of SFF

By the end of the 1962 war, the SFF was formed. This includes Tibetan refugees living in India. He was initially trained by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the CIA of the US. For several decades, the force was asked to monitor China’s plans to deploy nuclear missiles. Its headquarters is in Chakrata (Uttarakhand). The SFF has at least five battalions with 5,000 commandos trained in mountain warfare, which are elite paratroopers.

How did the establishment 22 get its name?

Major General (Retd) Sujan Singh was the first Inspector General of the Special Frontier Force. He was the commander of the 22 Mountain Regiment in the Second World War. He was awarded the Military Cross and was well placed in the British Indian Army.

Commandos play vest in fierce cold

Servicing or retiring of the army, no officer will speak on the role of SFF in Saturday night’s operation. But everyone said that SFF battalions are present in Ladakh and elsewhere. Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Who was the Chief of the 15 Corps, says “I had ‘Vikas’ units with me while in Ladakh. I have seen them playing volleyball wearing a vest at a height of 16,000 feet. Their attachment to this ground is very much It gives them an advantage in operations. ”

Speaking about SFF is not allowed

A retired take The General said, “We are aware of him … but there is no record of his presence. Some of us who worked with him are bound by oath. He was the head of the Northern Command at the time of surgical strokes across the LoC.” General DS Hooda (retd) says that it is time for India to respond to China’s stubborn attitude in an economic, diplomatic and military manner if necessary. He said that the army is ready to deal with any challenge.

SFF officer killed during mission

A company commander of the SFF is killed in a landmine blast. A junior commando is also injured. The accident occurred while they were in operation on the southern shore of the lake. A landmine laid at the time of the 1962 war had set foot on it. According to an official, he was not directly involved with the operation which achieved the heights of August 29-30. However, full details about the death of Neema Tenjin (53) have not been disclosed.