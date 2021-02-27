Porto and Sporting signed a 0-0 draw this Saturday in the classic of the twenty-first day, so The Lisbon team is consolidated in the leadership with ten points more than “the dragons”, who occupy the second position. In the first half, the Porto of the Mexican Corona and the Colombians Uribe and Luis Díaz pushed more, but failed to pierce the goal of Madrid’s Adán. Neither the “sportinguista” offense, which was better in the second half, failed to beat the Argentine Marchesín. The central Pepe was very forceful, who on Friday turned 38 years old and who returned to coincide on a pitch, now as rivals, with goalkeeper Adán, with whom he shared a dressing room at Real Madrid at the time of Mourinho.

After the final whistle, a goalless draw that takes Porto options and that Sporting tastes like a victory, even more so when it is the only team in the main European leagues that still does not know defeat in the League.. Also this Saturday, Santa Clara beat Paços de Ferreira 3-0 in a match that saw the Portuguese fans return to a football stadiuml, four months later. The Brazilians Allaron and Cryzan and the Portuguese Carlos Carvalho scored for the Azores. The Japanese Hidemasa Morita stood out, who gave the pass of the last goal. What’s more, Famalicao and Farense tied at zero, so both teams continue with 19 points at the bottom of the table.