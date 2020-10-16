Of the Liverpool FC says goodbye to Harry Wilson after all. After the end of the international transfer window, the reigning English champions were able to bag a change of the Welsh player within the island on Friday.
Wilson, who spent the past season on loan in the Premier League at AFC Bournemouth and performed well there, is now surprisingly on loan to the English second division. Cardiff City has secured the services of the 23-year-old winger for a year on loan.
Wilson’s contract in Liverpool runs until 2023, in coach Jürgen Klopp’s squad he had no prospect of playing time. Other reservists like Xherdan Shaqiri also have to worry about their playing minutes this season.
