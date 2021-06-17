It seems like a busy summer for Daniel Wass, who has not yet finished his participation in the Eurocup but who has already had a couple of ‘girlfriends’ motivated by his desire to change of scene. The Dane said a couple of weeks ago that he was considering “going home” because he “missed” his family: siblings, parents, etc. That “return home” translates into returning to the Brøndby, the team in which he grew up, in fact Valencia already knows from the footballer’s agent that his wish is to return to his country.

However, in the entity of Turia they are clear that they are not going to give the footballer. Wass has one year left on his contract and has always been well valued in the upper echelons of the club, so they would not let him go out for free at least this summer. The declarations of the Brøndby Sporting Director Carsten V. Jensen, in the Danish media hinted that the Nordics could hardly disburse millionaire figures for Wass: “It is a difficult operation because he has one year left on his contract, we are not going to jeopardize our salary structure and other economic aspects “ he pointed.

Valencia, then, knows that Wass wants to return home, not so his wish is to continue in the elite of European football in another team. However, as published today Record on the front page, Sporting Lisbon has offered 2 million euros for the player. Such information assumes the agreement between the black and white and the lisboetas and that it would be Daniel Wass who would have to decide now if he agrees to march west of the Iberian Peninsula.

At the moment four aspects converge right now: The will to Wass to come back, the desire of the Valencia for obtaining revenue if the player leaves, the Brøndby’s impossibility to pay what Valencia wants and the emergence of Sporting Lisbon, whose portfolio could satisfy Valencia. What’s more, Rubén Amorín, Sporting Lisbon coach shared equipment with Wass at Benfica, something that could be decisive for the Dane to decide to head to the Liga NOS.