Sporting Lisbon Juventus streaming and live TV: where to see the Europa League match

SPORTING LISBON JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – This evening, Thursday 20 April 2023, at 18.45 Sporting Lisbon and Juventus take to the field at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, a match valid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. Where to see Sporting Lisbon Juventus live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Sporting Lisbon Juventus: where to see it on TV

The Europa League match between Sporting Lisbon and Juventus will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Sporting Lisbon Juventus kick-off is scheduled for 18.45 today, Thursday 20 April 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

In live streaming, the Europa League Sporting Lisbon Juventus match will be visible via the platform, reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, which allows you to view Sky programs on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are, NOW and DAZN. Even in some foreign countries. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Sporting Lisbon Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3): Adan; St. Juste, Inácio, Coates; Esgaio, Gonçalves, Morita, Santos; Edwards, Chermiti, Trincão

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Of Maria; Vlakhovic