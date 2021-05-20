David Gallego proposes two novelties with respect to the eleven he lined up in the last game against Girona.

Guille Rosas will start again on the right wing, replacing Bogdan. In the core, Pedro Díaz returns to the detriment of Javi Fuego. In the second line, they will form Aitor, Manu García and Gaspar. Above, Uros Djurdjevic.

SPORTING XI: Mariño; Guille Rosas, Babin, Borja López, Saúl; Pedro Díaz, Gragera; Aitor, Manu García, Gaspar; Djuka.