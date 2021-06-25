This weekend, the Sporting kansas city will receive Los Angeles FC in the corresponding match of day 10 of the 2021 Major League Soccer season in the Western Conference from Sporting Park.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
When is? | Saturday June 26.
Wales-Denmark: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Once the group stage of Euro 2020 is over, it’s the turn of the round of 16. The first of the 8 matches to be played will be the one facing Ga
Italy vs. Austria | Schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico, USA and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Everything you need to know to not miss anything from the round of 16 match of the Eurocup that faces Italy with Austria, schedule, TV and line-ups
BELGIUM – PORTUGAL: schedule, where to watch it on TV, streaming, possible line-ups and forecast
The round of 16 brings us an exciting Belgium against Portugal that will be decided by details. We are looking forward to seeing Cristiano, De Bruyne, Lukaku …
Bolivia-Uruguay: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Bolivia-Uruguay: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
What time does it start? | 4:30 p.m. (Central time of Mexico City).
Where? | Sporting Park; Kansas City, Missouri.
TV channels | ESPN 2 (Mexico); fuboTV, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (United States).
Enter this link to see on which channel the game is televised in your country!
Streaming Online | ESPN Play (Mexico); ESPN App (United States).
The Sporting kansas city is runner-up in the Western Conference with 20 points, just on Wednesday they defeated at home the Colorado Rapids by 3-1.
For his part, LAFC comes from beating at home FC Dallas 2-0 with a score by the captain and the Los Angeles referent, Carlos candle, which is also the first goal of the season.
Sporting KS line-up (4-3-3) | Nick; Lindsey, Llie, Fontás, Martins; Espinoza, Busio, Hernández; Russell, Shelton and Salloi.
LAFC Lineup (4-3-3) | Rosemary; Kim Moon-Hwan, Murillo, Segura, Farfán; Blessing, Atuesta, Cifuentes; Vela, Jennings and Rossi.
The Sporting kansas city is the sub-leader of the Western Conference with 20 units, only below the Seattle Sounders, so, in addition, they will serve as locals to receive Los Angeles FC who are barely responding in the contest, after having a difficult start. For that reason, the Kansas City guys will most likely win all three points.
Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Los Angeles FC.
Leave a Reply