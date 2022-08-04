This weekend the whole of the LA Galaxy returns to activity in Major League Soccer after having played their friendly match against Chivas del Guadalajara, which favored them overwhelmingly with a score of 2-0. Now, they are ready to face their game against the Sporting Kansas City.
Here we bring you the preview of the game with each of the details to know.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The game will start next saturday august 6at the point of 7:30 p.m.on the field of the emblematic Children’s Mercy Parkfrom Kansas.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of UniMore, TUDNTwitter (English audio), MLS LIVE on DAZN.
Possible LA Galaxy lineup
Jonathan Bond (P);
Julian Araujo, Eriq Zavaleta, Derrick Williams, Chase Gasper;
Douglas Costa, Marco Delgado, Gaston Brugman, Rayan Raveloson;
Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernandez.
Potential Sporting Kansas City lineup
John Pulskamp (P);
Kayden Pierre, Nicolas Isimat-Mirim, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat;
Felipe Hernandez, Remi Walter, Graham Zusi;
Marinos Tzionis, Jhony Rusell and William Aganda.
A complicated game is expected, although with emotions, since both are out of the playoff zone, so they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to add three. Each of the clubs knows that in case of losing, and if other results are combined, they could have few aspirations of the next round.
Forecast: Sporting Kansas City 0-3 LA Galaxy.
#Sporting #Galaxy #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply