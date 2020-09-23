Sporting events The sports gala will be held in January, the shape is not yet certain

Among other things, the Athlete of the Year will be awarded at the Sports Gala.

Of the year 2021 Despite the coronavirus, the sports gala will be held according to the original schedule in January. Among other things, the Athlete of the Year will be awarded at the Sports Gala.

“We have now seen a world where sports came to a complete end for a while. Now, if ever, it is important to respect Finnish sport and highlight its importance as a force that brings people together, ”Secretary General of the Sports Gala Riga Martinoja commented in the press release.

Gaalan no decisions have yet been taken on the form of the organization, but on the basis of the coronavirus situation at the turn of the year.

Possibilities include limiting the number of audiences and invited guests to the event or limiting the gala to a TV broadcast only. Yle will broadcast the event on TV2 and Yle Areena.