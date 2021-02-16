Sporting events Bill to improve security at sporting events going to Parliament: “Let’s talk about a handful of fans”

Police Inspector Ari Järvenpää The Police Board estimates that spectator problems at sports events are very minor in Finland compared to many other countries.

“We are in a good security situation. The success of the owls seems to have even increased communality in football. Let’s talk about a handful of fans who are the least challenging. In my opinion, there has been no tension between the spectators in hockey in recent years either, ”says Järvenpää.

Government it is scheduled to submit to Parliament during the spring its proposals on the safety, security measures and services of football matches and other sporting events.

The proposal is intended to give effect to the Council of Europe Convention for the Safety of Audience and to amend the Law on Assemblies.

The convention is based on the idea of ​​cooperation between several actors in creating safe and comfortable sporting events.

The Board’s proposal has been the subject of a round of statements in ministries, the Football Association, the Olympic Committee, the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (SUEK) and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes).

“Comfort is not just about physical security. Any form of inappropriate behavior, such as racist or other shouting at a person, is likely to reduce comfort and drive certain groups of people and ages out of the stands, ”the Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Järvenpää according to the changes would not significantly change current police practices. Already now, for example, in football matches, the Football Association, the police, the rescue service and, if necessary, other parties work closely together.

Also, the average spectator experience of the Basic Viewer would hardly change dramatically. Järvenpää cites as a concrete example the call for the functionality of ancillary services.

“There have been sporting events where no services have been properly organized.”

The convention would apply at least to matches between professional football clubs and national teams. If necessary, the use could be extended to other sporting events and sports, especially if there are safety risks.

“It is hardly directly stated in the law that yes and no to these events,” the hearing officer Jouko Huhtamäki the Interior Ministry says.

Although Audience unrest is minor in Finland, the phenomenon is not unknown.

“In our view, the security situation in football has not gone for the worse, although of course there are certain risk matches. From the point of view of safety and security arrangements, it is of great importance whether a higher risk match is played even on Saturday at 1 pm or 5 pm, ”says Järvenpää.

A national football information point, NFIP, has been set up in connection with the Helsinki Police Department. Despite its name, it also tracks other sports and the problems that may be associated with them. At the same time, learning and experiences come from abroad.

“Where and what kind of problem is elsewhere, and how we could avoid the same things. In Denmark, for example, dialogue has been used quite successfully, meaning that the police have tried to be with the fans and discuss things calmly. ”

“We have had extremely little violence against police and law enforcement at sporting events. Of course, we try to be at the forefront and discuss with the clubs, the league and the Football Association that the same culture would not start as if it were even in Sweden and Denmark, ”says Järvenpää, referring to the larger side effects in the Nordic countries.