Sporting de Portugal certified their qualification for the final phase of the League Cup, after beating Peñafiel 1-0 on Tuesday, set of Second division Portuguese, in a meeting in which those of Ruben Amorim they suffered more than expected.

Not the early so much of the young forward Tiago tomas, who did not miss a defensive error by the locals to establish 0-1 on the scoreboard at sixteen minutes, they avoided problems for him Sporting.

Some difficulties that multiplied with the expulsion of the Brazilian Tabata, who saw the second yellow card in the 73rd minute for a hard tackle.

Numerical superiority that allowed the Penafiel have two good chances to tie the contest in two long shots of Leandro teixeira at 83 minutes and Ricardo Ribeiro, already in the time of extension, they left out for little.