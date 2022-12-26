Lisbon, Portugal.- The renewal of its staff is the main priority of the Sporting of Portugal in 2023, in which he intends to regain his place at the top of Portuguese football, since it has eluded him in the year that is now ending.

Sporting is fourth in the League, 12 points behind the leaders, and has already been eliminated from the Cup and the Champions League, disappointing results for a team that at the beginning of the campaign was emerging as one of the favourites.

The departure of several players last summer, such as the unexpected departure of the Portuguese international Matheus Nunes against Wolverhampton, left the Verdiblanco team quite in need in several positions, which accused them on the pitch.

Sporting de Portugal players celebrating a score/@Sporting_CP

However, coach Rúben Amorin assured that any reinforcement will not come from the market, but from the youth academy, the same one that trained talents like Cristiano Ronaldo or, more recently, Nuno Mendes (PSG) and Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

But there is good news for the “lions”. Portuguese striker Paulinho, the most expensive signing in the club’s history, appears to have finally found his goal-scoring form.