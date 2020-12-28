Sporting de Portugal beat Os Belenenses team 1-2 today, so mathematically it will finish leader of the Portugal League in this year 2020, since it has 29 points, 5 more than Benfica, who plays on Tuesday against bottom Portimonense.

In the first 45 minutes, the pace of the game at Jamor was frantic and Spanish goalkeeper Adán was decisive with his interventions.

Another of the protagonists of the meeting was again the Spanish side Pedro Porro, on loan from Manchester City, which demonstrated, once again, his defensive and offensive solvency for the Lions.

The first goal was signed by one of Sporting’s revelations this season, 18-year-old extreme youth Tiago Tomás, which opened the scoring in minute 5.

However, at minute 14 Miguel Cardoso tied for Belenenses and João Mário was in charge of scoring the final 1-2 from 11 meters.

On this day, Nacional beat Tondela 2-0, with goals from Ruben Micael and Colombian Bryan Riascos, who thus achieved his fourth goal in the Portuguese League.

Gil Vicente beat Famalicão 0-1 away from home and Farense and Paços de Ferreira signed a 1-1 draw.

Following today’s results, the Tondela de Pako Ayestarán falls to relegation places, since it is penultimate with 9 points.