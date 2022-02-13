This is one of the qualifiers that are more biased towards one of the two sides. In the end, football always fills us with surprises, but Sporting de Portugal ending up eliminating Guardiola’s Manchester City would be one of those that would go around the world.
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Sporting CP vs Manchester City? The clash will be played this Tuesday, February 15, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is the Sporting CP vs Manchester City?
It will be played at the José Alvalade Stadium. Its capacity is 50,095 spectators
Where can I watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City on TV?
In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD.In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
Where can I watch Sporting CP vs Manchester City online? For its streaming broadcast in Argentina they have it thanks to Star+, in Mexico with TNT GO and in the United States with TUDN.com, TUDN App,…
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
SPORTING CP
Sporting is coming off a frenetic match against Porto in which they came out with everything to try to close the gap with the championship leader. A tie that left the Blue and Whites happier reigned on the scoreboard when the referee whistled for the inevitable end. It is a highly compensated squad but it may not be enough to cause a surprise against what is surely one of the two or three best teams in Europe.
MANCHESTER CITY
Manchester City rotated this weekend and still crushed again in the Premier League. This team right now has no limits or aspects to improve. Concedes few goals and scores a lot of goals. All their footballers are plugged in, they all score, they all defend and they all follow the same idea imposed from the benches. In football it is very difficult to make predictions, but trying to imagine a near future in which City is eliminated by the Portuguese team in the round of 16 seems more than complicated. Today there is no team in Europe as complete as the one that Pep Guardiola has formed. If we talk about meritocracy and pure quality, a final between City and Bayern would be the fairest thing for football. Despite the fact that he plays as a visitor, we do not expect a frightened Manchester City with fear of fitting in. The team will attack and try to leave the tie sentenced in this first leg.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
SPORTING CP: Adán, Coates, Feddal, Inácio, Reis, Esgaio, Nunes, Ugarte, Sarabia, Nuno Santos and Paulinho.
MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sterling and Foden.
90MIN FORECAST
Sporting 0-4 Manchester City
