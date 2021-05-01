Sporting de Portugal beat Nacional 2-0 today with goals from the Moroccan central ex-Betis Zou Feddal and the winger Jovane Cabral, with what with four days to go maintains a six-point advantage over Porto, which is second. The first goal rose to the scoreboard in the 83rd minute, after a good cross from Jovane Cabral that headed the Moroccan defender into the back of the net. Precisely, Cabral certified the victory of “the lions” with a goal when two minutes of regulation time passed. With this triumph, Sporting adds 76 points, six more than Porto, and it is the the only team in the main European leagues that has yet to know defeat in the local championship.

The game with the most rhythm on Saturday was played by Santa Clara and Boavista, in which Honduran striker Alberth Elis scored two goals. “The panthers” went ahead with a goal from Elis. Santa Clara came back and got 2-1, although Boavista again took the lead. However, in 94, Fábio Cardoso made the final 3-3. With this tie, Boavista continues in the penultimate position, a place that would force them to play the promotion to maintain the category. Below, everything remains the same, since the Farense -penultimate- tied at zero at Gil Vicente’s house, for which he adds 27 points, two less than the Boavista. The one that has it more and more difficult is Nacional, bottom with 24 points. TPortimonense also tied at zero, practically saved with 34 points, and Rio Ave, which has 31 and has not yet assured permanence.

